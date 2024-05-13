Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Steel's consolidated crude steel production at 21.21 lakh tonnes in April'24

JSW Steel's consolidated crude steel production at 21.21 lakh tonnes in April'24

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
JSW Steel has recorded crude steel production of 21.21 lakh tones in month of April 2024, which is marginally higher as compared with production volume of 21.13 lakh tones reported in the same period last year.

Capacity utilisation at Indian Operations stood at 88% for April 2024. Iron ore availability constraints from Karnataka mines at Vijayanagar impacted the production volumes. Accordingly, the Indian unit of the company registered steel production volume of 20.55 lakh tones (up 1% YoY) during the period under review.

JSW Steel USA Ohio has reported steel production volume of 0.66 lakh tones for April 2024, which is lower by 18% as compared with the volume of 0.80 lakh tones recorded in April 2023.

JSW Steel, the flagship business of the diversified JSW Group, is India's leading integrated steel company.

The steel manufacturer reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,415 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 490 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations grew by 6.87% year on year to Rs 41,337 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

The scrip fell 2.41% to currently trade at Rs 833.25 on the BSE.

First Published: May 13 2024 | 9:43 AM IST

