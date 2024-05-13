Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Va Tech Wabag wins repeat order of USD 49 million

Va Tech Wabag wins repeat order of USD 49 million

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
From Kathmandu Upatyaka Khanepani

Va Tech Wabag secured a repeat order of about USD 49 Million from Kathmandu Upatyaka Khanepani (KUKL), funded by Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The order entails Design, Build, Operate (DBO'), towards three Waste Water Treatment Plants (WWTP) in Nepal at Sallaghari, Kodku and Dhobighat to treat about 69 MLD of Waste Water, and is expected to be completed over a period of twenty-four (24) months, followed by a five (5) year operation and maintenance (O&M).

These plants when complete, will reduce ingression of untreated Waste Water into the Bagmati, Manohara and Hanumante rivers, thereby restoring the water quality and improving the whole eco-system. As part of this project, Green Fuel (Biogas) will be generated through Activated Sludge Treatment, producing Green Energy which will be captively used in operation of the WWTPs, thereby reducing Green House Gas (GHG) emissions and optimising the cost of operations.

First Published: May 13 2024 | 9:14 AM IST

