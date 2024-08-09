JSW Steel's consolidated crude steel production at 22.15 lakh tonnes in July'24

JSW Steel said that its consolidated crude steel production for the month of July 2024 was at 22.15 lakh tonnes, which is higher by 9% as compared with the same period last year.

Crude steel production in July 2023 was 20.39 lakh tonnes.

The companys India division has recorded steel production volume of 21.40 lakh tonnes in July 2024, up 13% YoY. Further, the capacity utilisation level at the companys Indian operations for the period under review stood at 91%.

Ohio-based JSW Steel USA has reported steel production volume of 0.75 lakh tonnes for July 2024 as against 0.67 lakh tonnes for July 2023.