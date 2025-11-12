JTEKT India standalone net profit declines 6.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.58% to Rs 639.11 crore

Net profit of JTEKT India declined 6.42% to Rs 18.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.58% to Rs 639.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 605.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.639.11605.317.247.8147.9946.2324.9925.5818.2319.48

