Permanent Magnets consolidated net profit declines 66.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.42% to Rs 49.13 crore

Net profit of Permanent Magnets declined 66.62% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 12.42% to Rs 49.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 56.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.49.1356.1012.2119.066.9111.433.708.932.377.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News