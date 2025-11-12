Signpost India consolidated net profit declines 1.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.33% to Rs 134.02 crore

Net profit of Signpost India declined 1.63% to Rs 15.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.33% to Rs 134.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 129.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.134.02129.7025.7026.3132.4332.2622.5823.8115.6615.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News