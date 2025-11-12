Jyothy Labs standalone net profit declines 16.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.41% to Rs 736.06 crore

Net profit of Jyothy Labs declined 16.36% to Rs 87.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 104.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.41% to Rs 736.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 733.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.736.06733.0716.0718.87133.89149.48118.69135.5987.76104.93

