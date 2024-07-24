Volumes spurt at Swan Energy Ltd counter

Swan Energy Ltd registered volume of 15.94 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.06 lakh shares Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, Quess Corp Ltd, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd, Max Financial Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 July 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Swan Energy Ltd registered volume of 15.94 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.06 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.00% to Rs.702.55. Volumes stood at 84198 shares in the last session.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd notched up volume of 5.11 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.24 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.47% to Rs.577.55. Volumes stood at 2.4 lakh shares in the last session.

Quess Corp Ltd registered volume of 54893 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14409 shares. The stock rose 4.71% to Rs.675.95. Volumes stood at 43906 shares in the last session.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd registered volume of 95089 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30272 shares. The stock rose 7.32% to Rs.684.30. Volumes stood at 61270 shares in the last session.

Max Financial Services Ltd notched up volume of 18830 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7024 shares. The stock rose 3.78% to Rs.1,075.00. Volumes stood at 6426 shares in the last session.

