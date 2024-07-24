Volumes spurt at Swan Energy Ltd counter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 11:32 AM IST
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, Quess Corp Ltd, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd, Max Financial Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 July 2024.

Swan Energy Ltd registered volume of 15.94 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.06 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.00% to Rs.702.55. Volumes stood at 84198 shares in the last session.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd notched up volume of 5.11 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.24 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.47% to Rs.577.55. Volumes stood at 2.4 lakh shares in the last session.

Quess Corp Ltd registered volume of 54893 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14409 shares. The stock rose 4.71% to Rs.675.95. Volumes stood at 43906 shares in the last session.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd registered volume of 95089 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30272 shares. The stock rose 7.32% to Rs.684.30. Volumes stood at 61270 shares in the last session.

Max Financial Services Ltd notched up volume of 18830 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7024 shares. The stock rose 3.78% to Rs.1,075.00. Volumes stood at 6426 shares in the last session.

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

