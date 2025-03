JTL Industries (JTL) announced the incorporation of JTL Engineering as a subsidiary of the Company, previously operating as a partnership firm under the name of Nabha Steels & Metals.

Following this transition, all sales and revenues operations from JTL Engineering (formerly Nabha Steels & Metals) will now be directly reflected under JTL's consolidated financials, streamlining financial reporting and reinforcing operational transparency.

The 9M FY25 sales volume of JTL Engineering (formerly Nabha Steels & Metals) stood at 33,277 MT.

