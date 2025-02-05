JTL Industries wins order of Rs 24 cr from PHE Dept. Jammu

For supply of GI pipes for Jal Jeevan Mission

JTL Industries announced the receipt of a significant order to supply 3,000 metric tonnes of Galvanized Iron (GI) pipes of assorted sizes. The order, valued at Rs 24 crore, has been placed by the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department, Jammu, as part of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). The delivery is scheduled to be completed within the next 30 days.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15 August 2019, JJM has transformed rural water access, increasing tap water coverage from 3.23 crore (17%) households at launch to 15.44 crore (79.74%) as of 01 February 2025. The government has now extended JJM until 2028 with an enhanced outlay, as the final 20% coverage requires significant infrastructure investments, advanced execution strategies, and greater last-mile connectivity efforts.

The Jal Shakti Ministry estimates an additional Rs 4 lakh crore will be required to complete the mission, with Rs 67,000 crore allocated for FY 2025-26 alone. Given these developments, JTL Industries, as a key supplier in JJM, stands to benefit significantly. The company has a strong track record in delivering high-quality GI pipes for water infrastructure projects and is well-positioned to capture additional opportunities arising from the government's renewed focus on quality, sustainability, and long-term water security.

