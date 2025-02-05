JTL Industries rises after bagging GI pipe supply contract under Jal Jeevan Mission

JTL Industries added 2.55% to Rs 100.53 after the company said that it has received an order order to supply 3,000 metric tonnes of galvanized iron (GI) pipes of assorted sizes from the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department, Jammu, under JJM.

The order, valued at Rs 24 crore, has to be delivered within the next 30 days.

Launched in 2019, Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) has transformed rural water access, increasing tap water coverage from 3.23 crore (17%) households at launch to 15.44 crore (79.74%) as of 01 February 2025.

The Jal Shakti Ministry estimates an additional ₹4 lakh crore will be required to complete the mission, with Rs 67,000 crore allocated for FY 2025-26 alone.

Given these developments, JTL Industries, as a key supplier in JJM, stands to benefit significantly.

Commenting on the above development, the management of the company said: We are pleased to announce this significant order from the PHE Department, Jammu, under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The extension of JJM presents significant opportunities, and with our established track record as a trusted supplier to the government, JTL is well-positioned to support its next phase.

As investments in water infrastructure rise, we see significant opportunities to create long-term stakeholder value, enhancing our visibility in the sector and further solidifying our commitment to Indias water security and rural development.

JTL Industries is amongst the fastest-growing steel tube manufacturers, and its registered office is in Chandigarh. The company has manufacturing facilities in Punjab, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh. Its product offering includes GI Pipes, MS Black Pipes, hollow sections, and Solar Structures, which cater to diverse industrial and infrastructural applications.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 5.6% to Rs 26.36 crore in Q2 FY25 as against 27.91 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations decreased 4.5% YoY to Rs 479.55 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 17.36% to Rs 24.94 crore on a 20.44% fall in sales to Rs 451.43 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

