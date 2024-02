Jubilant Pharmova announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has concluded audit of the solid dosage formulations facility on 02 February 2024 at Roorkee site, India of Jubilant Generics , subsidiary of its wholly owned subsidiary Jubilant Pharma.

The USFDA has issued 4 observations pursuant to the completion of audit. The company will submit an action plan on the observations.

The company currently supplies only one product to US from Roorkee facility, that contributed less than one percent of Jubilant Pharmova's 9M'FY24 revenues.

