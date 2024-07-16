Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jubilant Ingrevia consolidated net profit declines 15.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Jubilant Ingrevia consolidated net profit declines 15.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 5.45% to Rs 1010.45 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Ingrevia declined 15.37% to Rs 48.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.45% to Rs 1010.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1068.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1010.451068.66 -5 OPM %10.8410.91 -PBDT104.91113.61 -8 PBT66.0381.31 -19 NP48.7457.59 -15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Mumbai hit-and-run case accused Mihir Shah sent to judicial custody till July 30

TaxBuddy Announces "Filing Mahotsav": Taxpayers get 25% Discount on Assisted ITR Filing Services from 13th to 25th July

The Role of AI and Machine Learning in Web Development

Govt may scale down fiscal deficit target to 5% or less in Budget: ICRA

Market Highlights, July 16: Sensex, Nifty end flat after hitting record highs; RIL, HDFC Bank weigh

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story