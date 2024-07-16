Jubilant Ingrevia consolidated net profit declines 15.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.45% to Rs 1010.45 croreNet profit of Jubilant Ingrevia declined 15.37% to Rs 48.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.45% to Rs 1010.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1068.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1010.451068.66 -5 OPM %10.8410.91 -PBDT104.91113.61 -8 PBT66.0381.31 -19 NP48.7457.59 -15
