Bajaj Auto gains after Q1 PAT jumps 19% YoY To Rs 1,988 cr

Bajaj Auto added 1.31% to Rs 9,782.05 after the auto major's standalone net profit jumped 19.43% to Rs 1,988.34 crore on 15.69% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 11,928.02 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

The revenue growth underpinned by volume expansion across both domestic and exports business, and further bolstered by favourable mix to drive double digit revenue growth yet again.

Profit before tax was at Rs 2,621.84 crore in Q1 FY25, registering a growth of 18.92% from Rs 2,204.64 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

EBITDA climbed 24% year on year to Rs 2,415 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024. EBITDA margin improved to 20.2% in Q1 FY25 as compared to 19% recorded in the same period a year ago, driven by better realization and cost reduction which more than offset the drag from the growing e2w business.

Domestic business maintained its momentum and resilience, registering its nint successive quarter od double -digit growth, Sustained broad-based growth across the motorcycles, commercial vehicles and electric scooters portfolio; the electric scooter (e2w,e3w) comprised 14% domestic revenues in this quarter, the company stated in exchange filing.

The company said that exports revenue grew double digit YoY with LATAM clocking its highest ever and an uptick Asia alleviating challenges in Africa. Consistent growth and market share gains over time has led to LATAM emerging as the largest region this quarter

The auto makers total auto sales increased 7.26% YoY to 11,02,056 units in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers etc. and parts thereof.

