Jubilant Ingrevia consolidated net profit declines 32.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 0.61% to Rs 1039.72 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Ingrevia declined 32.40% to Rs 46.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 69.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.61% to Rs 1039.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1046.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1039.721046.06 -1 OPM %12.1713.22 -PBDT123.49135.34 -9 PBT78.4595.58 -18 NP46.9069.38 -32

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

