Jubilant Ingrevia consolidated net profit declines 44.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.13% to Rs 1060.24 croreNet profit of Jubilant Ingrevia declined 44.08% to Rs 29.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.13% to Rs 1060.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1129.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 40.52% to Rs 182.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 307.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.50% to Rs 4100.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4740.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News