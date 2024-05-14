Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jubilant Ingrevia consolidated net profit declines 44.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Jubilant Ingrevia consolidated net profit declines 44.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 6.13% to Rs 1060.24 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Ingrevia declined 44.08% to Rs 29.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.13% to Rs 1060.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1129.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 40.52% to Rs 182.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 307.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.50% to Rs 4100.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4740.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1060.241129.48 -6 4100.454740.48 -14 OPM %8.609.04 -10.2711.54 - PBDT87.07105.36 -17 403.78558.89 -28 PBT51.3575.52 -32 267.61436.71 -39 NP29.2552.31 -44 182.89307.50 -41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Volumes soar at Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd counter

Jubilant Ingrevia commissions multipurpose agro active &amp; intermediate plant in Bharuch

Jubilant Ingrevia partners with O2 Renewable

Jubilant Ingrevia commissions new facility for Diketene derivatives

Volumes spurt at Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd counter

UPL Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Board of Bajaj Electricals approves raising up to Rs 500 cr via NCDs/ CPs

Peria Karamalai Tea &amp; Produce Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.69 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bajaj Electricals consolidated net profit declines 43.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Board of Peria Karamalai Tea&amp; Produce Company recommends final dividend

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story