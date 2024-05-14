Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Electricals consolidated net profit declines 43.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Bajaj Electricals consolidated net profit declines 43.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales decline 8.47% to Rs 1180.98 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Electricals declined 43.61% to Rs 29.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.47% to Rs 1180.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1290.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 39.08% to Rs 131.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 216.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.04% to Rs 4622.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4867.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1180.981290.31 -8 4622.354867.77 -5 OPM %4.217.33 -5.627.70 - PBDT54.64103.30 -47 282.68376.17 -25 PBT24.4580.92 -70 173.10302.39 -43 NP29.3151.98 -44 131.79216.34 -39

First Published: May 14 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

