Jubilant Pharmova slips after weak Q3 performance

Jubilant Pharmova declined 2.40% to Rs 951.15 after the company reported 45% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 55.8 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 100.7 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue rose by 17% YoY to Rs 2,123 crore during the quarter.

While EBITDA improved by 5% to Rs 310 crore, EBITDA margin declined by 172 basis points to 14.5% in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 93.4 crore, down by 28% from Rs 130.5 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

Shyam S Bhartia, chairman of Jubilant Pharmova, and Hari S Bhartia, co-chairman & non-executive director of Jubilant Pharmova, said: Revenue growth is particularly driven by incremental revenue generation from the new & third line in CDMO Sterile Injectable business. We expect this growth momentum to continue as we make progress in the last quarter of current financial year.

As we are consciously investing in Radiopharma, CDMO Sterile Injectables and CRDMO business to secure future growth, Net Debt / EBITDA remains range bound at 1.3x in Dec25, lower from 1.5x in Sep25. During Q3FY26, we saw exceptional growth momentum in the Ruby-Fill installs. In the Allergy Immunotherapy business, we witnessed increase in demand from the US market. In the CDMO Sterile Injectables business, we ramped up revenue generation from technology transfer programs at Line 3 in Spokane. In the CRDMO business, we continue to invest in building CDMO capabilities. In the Generics business, we are foreseeing growth & profitability improvement. Lastly, in our Proprietary Novel drugs business, we continue to make progress in JBI-802 and JBI-778 clinical trials."