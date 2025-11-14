Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) standalone net profit rises 49.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.97% to Rs 109.64 crore

Net profit of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) rose 49.36% to Rs 5.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.97% to Rs 109.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 98.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.109.6498.803.893.137.585.487.395.285.843.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News