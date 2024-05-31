Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jumbo Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jumbo Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:25 AM IST
Sales rise 28.57% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net profit of Jumbo Finance reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.57% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 76.19% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.16% to Rs 0.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.270.21 29 0.830.74 12 OPM %0-252.38 --22.89-97.30 - PBDT0.11-0.02 LP 0.110.73 -85 PBT0.11-0.02 LP 0.110.73 -85 NP0.12-0.12 LP 0.150.63 -76

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

