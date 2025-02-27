Jupiter Wagons arm bags order worth Rs 255 cr

Jupiter Wagons announced that its manufacturing arm, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory, received a contract worth Rs 255 crore from Braithwait & Co. for the supply of 9,140 wheelsets of 840 mm diameter for 25-ton axle load applications.

This order further strengthens Jupiter's position as a leading domestic manufacturer of high-performance railway wheelsets, contributing to India's growing need for self-reliant and advanced mobility solutions.

The company is setting up a world-class production facility in Odisha, which will increase its capacity from the current 20,000 forged wheels and axles annually to an impressive 1,00,000 forged wheelsets per year. The expansion is backed by a Rs 2,500 crore investment, aligning with India's vision to bolster domestic manufacturing and reduce reliance on imports.

Jupiters total order book now stands at Rs 560 crore, reflecting the company's growing influence in the railway infrastructure sector. The company is targeting Rs 600 crore in revenue from its wheel business in FY26, nearly doubling its current contribution. This growth will be driven by increased production capacity, strong order inflows, and enhanced domestic manufacturing capabilities.

Vivek Lohia, managing director of Jupiter Wagons, said, This order from Braithwait & Co. underscores the trust in Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory's manufacturing excellence and our ability to meet the evolving demands of India's railway sector. With the rapid expansion of freight and passenger rail networks, there is a critical need for reliable, high-performance wheelsets produced domestically at scale.

Our Odisha facility will be a game-changer in this space, ensuring Indias self-sufficiency in wheelset manufacturing while also positioning us as a global supplier. This milestone aligns with our commitment to strengthening the railway supply chain, reducing import dependency, and driving innovation in railway mobility solutions.

Jupiter Wagons is engaged in the business of manufacturing railway wagons, wagon components, castings, and metal fabrication comprising load bodies for commercial vehicles, rail freight wagons, and components with manufacturing facilities at Hooghly (WB), Jabalpur (MP), Indore (MP), and Jamshedpur (Jharkhand).

The company's consolidated net profit rose 19.51% to Rs 97.34 crore on a 14.96% increase in sales to Rs 1,029.83 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

Shares of Jupiter Wagons fell 2% to Rs 301.45 on the BSE.

