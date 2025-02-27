Dr Reddy's Lab gets EIR from USFDA for Hyderabad facility

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has announced that it has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility (CTO-2) in Bollaram, Hyderabad.

The USFDA has classified the inspection as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) and confirmed that the inspection is now closed.

According to a filing with the exchange dated 19 November 2024, the inspection was conducted from 13 November 2024 to 19 November 2024. The USFDA issued a Form 483 with seven observations during the inspection, which the company has committed to addressing within the stipulated timeline.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories is engaged in providing medicines. The firm operates in three segments: global generics, pharmaceutical services and active ingredients (PSAI) and proprietary products.

The pharma company reported 2.4% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,413.70 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 1,380.90 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales jumped 15.9% to Rs 8,358.60 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 7,214.80 crore in Q3 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.20% to Rs 1,128.80 on the BSE.

