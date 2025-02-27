Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Metal index increasing 124 points or 0.44% at 28209.15 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.55%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.42%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.31%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.24%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.07%), and Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 0.01%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 0.89%), Coal India Ltd (down 0.8%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.47%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 548.04 or 1.22% at 44504.17.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 46.17 points or 0.33% at 13768.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 12.65 points or 0.06% at 22560.2.

The BSE Sensex index was up 41.33 points or 0.06% at 74643.45.

On BSE,1123 shares were trading in green, 2001 were trading in red and 181 were unchanged.

