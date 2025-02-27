Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks rise

Image
Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Metal index increasing 124 points or 0.44% at 28209.15 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.55%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.42%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.31%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.24%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.07%), and Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 0.01%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 0.89%), Coal India Ltd (down 0.8%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.47%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 548.04 or 1.22% at 44504.17.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 46.17 points or 0.33% at 13768.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 12.65 points or 0.06% at 22560.2.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty pare gains, trade flat; Bajaj twins shine; UltraTech Cement dips 5%

Business Standard Manthan LIVE updates: Summit to begin today, FM Nirmala Sitharaman to inaugurate

Russia must make concessions, but Ukraine 'can forget' joining Nato: Trump

Will Trump's Gold Card replace EB-5 visa? US Immigration overhaul explained

Pentagon orders purge of social sites to dump diversity mentions by March 5

The BSE Sensex index was up 41.33 points or 0.06% at 74643.45.

On BSE,1123 shares were trading in green, 2001 were trading in red and 181 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Financials stocks edge higher

Havells India Ltd Falls 7.72%

Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd Spikes 9.02%

Indices edge higher in early trade; market breadth weak

INR Stays Range Bounds; Key US Data Eyed

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story