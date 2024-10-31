Jupiter Wagons spurts after acquisition

Jupiter Wagons rose 4.74% to Rs 509.75 after the company's subsidiary acquired Log9's Railway and Electric Battery technology and business.

Jupiter Electric Mobility (JEM), a subsidiary of JWL, announced a landmark acquisition of Log9s technology and business assets for its railway battery and electric truck battery divisions. The acquisition includes the engineering and production teams dedicated to railway and electric truck battery technologies, who will now become part of JEMs dynamic workforce. Additionally, JEM will acquire Log9s manufacturing facility located in Devanahalli, Bangalore.

Bangalore-based Log9 Materials is a pioneering deep-tech company, specializing in advanced, high-performance battery solutions designed to meet the rigorous demands of Indias electric mobility, logistics, and industrial sectors.

This strategic merger enhances JEMs capabilities in the electric truck segment by enabling backward integration into battery productionan essential component of its electric light commercial vehicles (e-LCVs). With this addition, JEM will be better equipped to design, engineer, and produce in-house battery solutions, strengthening its position in a highly competitive market.

By adding this vital battery division, JEM is positioned to support a range of applications in the Indian Railways segment. Notably, JEM and Log9 have already seen success in piloting battery products with Indian Railways, recently securing an order for Vande Bharat batteries in collaboration with Siemens.

Jupiter Wagons (JWL) is a diversified company offering a wide range of mobility solutions. Its product portfolio includes freight wagons, locomotives, passenger coaches, braking systems, metro coaches, commercial vehicles, and more. JWL has manufacturing facilities across India and strategic partnerships with global leaders. With a strong focus on innovation and technology, JWL caters to various industries, including railways, metro rail, automotive, and infrastructure. The company has a strong customer base, including Indian Railways, American Railroads, and major automotive manufacturers.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 46.19% YoY to Rs 91.88 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales increased 16.82% YoY to Rs 879.86 crore in Q1 FY25.

