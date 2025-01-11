Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Annvrridhhi Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Annvrridhhi Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 12933.33% to Rs 19.55 crore

Net profit of Annvrridhhi Ventures reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12933.33% to Rs 19.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales19.550.15 12933 OPM %0.87-1366.67 -PBDT0.16-2.05 LP PBT0.13-2.05 LP NP0.14-2.05 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Infomedia Press reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Poly Medicure enters into JV agreement with AMPIN C&I Power

NTPC commissions two solar projects aggregating 110 MW

Kudankulam JSTS Transmission transfers to Power Grid

Syrma SGS Technology partners with MSI

First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story