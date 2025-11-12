Bengal Tea & Fabrics reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.99 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.09% to Rs 19.60 crore

Net profit of Bengal Tea & Fabrics reported to Rs 4.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 18.09% to Rs 19.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.19.6023.9325.0028.636.5211.555.8611.074.99-2.31

