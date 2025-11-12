NDR INVIT Trust consolidated net profit rises 37.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.00% to Rs 103.61 crore

Net profit of NDR INVIT Trust rose 37.99% to Rs 37.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 38.00% to Rs 103.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 75.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.103.6175.0887.8986.2162.3757.0242.5041.3837.0526.85

