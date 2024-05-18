Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jyoti CNC Automation consolidated net profit rises 43.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Jyoti CNC Automation consolidated net profit rises 43.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.98% to Rs 450.13 crore

Net profit of Jyoti CNC Automation rose 43.39% to Rs 99.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 69.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.98% to Rs 450.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 445.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 150.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.04% to Rs 1338.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 929.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales450.13445.78 1 1338.47929.26 44 OPM %29.7318.84 -22.488.27 - PBDT116.1163.33 83 217.7010.49 1975 PBT107.6252.79 104 184.95-23.12 LP NP99.6469.49 43 150.86-5.46 LP

