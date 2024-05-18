Coastal Roadways standalone net profit declines 85.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.10% to Rs 10.70 crore

Net profit of Coastal Roadways declined 85.46% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.10% to Rs 10.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.34% to Rs 2.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.92% to Rs 38.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

10.709.0638.2438.998.221.555.414.741.070.132.351.850.750.031.090.680.654.472.264.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News