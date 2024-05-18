Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coastal Roadways standalone net profit declines 85.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Coastal Roadways standalone net profit declines 85.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 18.10% to Rs 10.70 crore

Net profit of Coastal Roadways declined 85.46% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.10% to Rs 10.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.34% to Rs 2.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.92% to Rs 38.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales10.709.06 18 38.2438.99 -2 OPM %8.221.55 -5.414.74 - PBDT1.070.13 723 2.351.85 27 PBT0.750.03 2400 1.090.68 60 NP0.654.47 -85 2.264.95 -54

First Published: May 18 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

