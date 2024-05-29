Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jyoti consolidated net profit rises 229.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Jyoti consolidated net profit rises 229.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 18.52% to Rs 62.40 crore

Net profit of Jyoti rose 229.10% to Rs 6.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.52% to Rs 62.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 82.68% to Rs 8.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.46% to Rs 175.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 154.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales62.4052.65 19 175.35154.55 13 OPM %8.7510.88 -6.745.62 - PBDT6.678.94 -25 13.5317.52 -23 PBT4.957.02 -29 7.2310.38 -30 NP6.221.89 229 8.444.62 83

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

