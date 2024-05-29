Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suncare Traders reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.95 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Suncare Traders reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.95 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales decline 92.31% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net profit of Suncare Traders reported to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 18.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 92.31% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 18.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 99.34% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.010.13 -92 0.046.03 -99 OPM %-26500.00-15284.62 --7275.00-335.99 - PBDT1.81-20.29 LP 2.17-20.03 LP PBT1.81-20.29 LP 2.17-20.03 LP NP0.95-18.63 LP 0.39-18.44 LP

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

