Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Naysaa Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Naysaa Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 267.83% to Rs 9.49 crore

Net profit of Naysaa Securities reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 267.83% to Rs 9.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 308.59% to Rs 52.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales9.492.58 268 52.7912.92 309 OPM %-0.53-93.41 -2.42-12.93 - PBDT0.64-2.45 LP 3.30-1.83 LP PBT0.62-2.47 LP 3.24-1.93 LP NP0.55-2.35 LP 3.17-1.97 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Naysaa Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 2.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 4.48% in the March 2024 quarter

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Karnataka Bank concludes Rs 600 cr QIP of equity shares

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

TGB Banquets &amp; Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.57 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Padmanabh Alloys &amp; Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rotographics (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sundaram Multi Pap reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story