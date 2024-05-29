Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elitecon International reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.30 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Elitecon International reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.30 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 552.35% to Rs 44.49 crore

Net profit of Elitecon International reported to Rs 6.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 56.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 552.35% to Rs 44.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 4.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 78.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.97% to Rs 56.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 57.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales44.496.82 552 56.8257.96 -2 OPM %15.67-809.97 -12.78-130.81 - PBDT6.38-55.55 LP 6.86-75.81 LP PBT6.23-56.75 LP 4.65-78.21 LP NP6.30-56.60 LP 4.78-78.18 LP

