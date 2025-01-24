Jyoti Structures hits the roof on bagging Rs 741-cr order

Jyoti Structures was locked in an upper circuit of 10% at Rs 24.72 after the company received an order worth Rs 741.28 crore for a project in Khavda, Gujarat, from Power Grid Corporation of India.

The order entails designing, detailing, testing, and supply of towers and all line materials, including conductors, survey, soil investigation, foundations, erection, stringing, testing, and commissioning of Package 01 of the 800 kV HVDC bipole line (hexa lapwing) between KPS2 (HVDC) and Nagpur (HVDC) (with dedicated metallic return) on a total turnkey basis.

The project is to be completed within 42 months from notification of award.

Jyoti Structures provides turnkey solutions in the field of power transmission.

The Power Grid Corporation of India has been established by the Government of India (GoI) as the central transmission utility of India. The firm is a Maharatna' company under the Ministry of Power, GoI. As of 30 September 2024, the Government of India owned a 51.34% stake in the company.

Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India rose 0.95% to Rs 297.10 on the BSE.

