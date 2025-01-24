Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 121.43 points or 1.76% at 6767.83 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 5.5%), Sobha Ltd (down 5.08%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 2.51%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 2.46%),Anant Raj Ltd (down 2.18%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were DLF Ltd (down 1.77%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.59%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.17%).

On the other hand, Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.66%), and SignatureGlobal India Ltd (up 0.56%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 808.61 or 1.58% at 50441.68.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 192.21 points or 1.28% at 14835.59.

The Nifty 50 index was down 47.3 points or 0.2% at 23158.05.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was down 116.33 points or 0.15% at 76404.05.

On BSE,1149 shares were trading in green, 2670 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News