SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd down for fifth straight session

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1442.05, down 0.54% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 4.43% in last one year as compared to a 8.57% rally in NIFTY and a 12.37% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1442.05, down 0.54% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 23183. The Sensex is at 76475.73, down 0.06%.SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd has added around 2.34% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22625.85, down 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1444, down 0.68% on the day. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd jumped 4.43% in last one year as compared to a 8.57% rally in NIFTY and a 12.37% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 60.24 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News