Healthcare stocks slide

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Healthcare stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Healthcare index decreasing 842.83 points or 1.95% at 42300.76 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Syngene International Ltd (down 5.94%), Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (down 5.02%),Innova Captab Ltd (down 4.8%),Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 4.24%),Mankind Pharma Ltd (down 4.24%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Wockhardt Ltd (down 4.2%), Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd (down 3.7%), Hikal Ltd (down 3.69%), Gufic BioSciences Ltd (down 3.42%), and Strides Pharma Science Ltd (down 3.38%).

On the other hand, Vimta Labs Ltd (up 2.36%), GPT Healthcare Ltd (up 2.11%), and Neuland Laboratories Ltd (up 1.45%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 808.61 or 1.58% at 50441.68.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 192.21 points or 1.28% at 14835.59.

The Nifty 50 index was down 47.3 points or 0.2% at 23158.05.

The BSE Sensex index was down 116.33 points or 0.15% at 76404.05.

On BSE,1149 shares were trading in green, 2670 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

