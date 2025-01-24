Industrials stocks edge lower

Industrials stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Industrials index decreasing 231.12 points or 1.67% at 13574.1 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, SG Mart Ltd (down 9.99%), Jupiter Wagons Ltd (down 9.43%),Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd (down 6.62%),Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd (down 5.44%),Sanghvi Movers Ltd (down 5.35%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were K E C International Ltd (down 5.31%), Jai Corp Ltd (down 5%), Indo Tech Transformers Ltd (down 5%), Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (down 5%), and Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (down 4.36%).

On the other hand, TTK Healthcare Ltd (up 5.68%), Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd (up 4.99%), and Steel Exchange India Ltd (up 4.8%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 808.61 or 1.58% at 50441.68.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 192.21 points or 1.28% at 14835.59.

The Nifty 50 index was down 47.3 points or 0.2% at 23158.05.

The BSE Sensex index was down 116.33 points or 0.15% at 76404.05.

On BSE,1149 shares were trading in green, 2670 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

