K Z Leasing &amp; Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.64 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs -0.01 crore

Net Loss of K Z Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs -0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 148.28% to Rs 0.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.29% to Rs 0.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales-0.010.03 PL 0.610.68 -10 OPM %14600.00-1766.67 --344.26-69.12 - PBDT-2.22-0.31 -616 1.710.41 317 PBT-2.22-0.31 -616 1.700.40 325 NP-1.64-0.42 -290 0.720.29 148

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

