Net Loss of K Z Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs -0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 148.28% to Rs 0.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.29% to Rs 0.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

