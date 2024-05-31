Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kabra Commercial reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kabra Commercial reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:09 PM IST
Sales rise 99.32% to Rs 5.86 crore

Net loss of Kabra Commercial reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 99.32% to Rs 5.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.87% to Rs 0.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 67.78% to Rs 19.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.862.94 99 19.5811.67 68 OPM %11.602.04 -3.582.14 - PBDT0.160.14 14 1.031.64 -37 PBT0.140.13 8 0.991.60 -38 NP-0.030.09 PL 0.681.33 -49

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

