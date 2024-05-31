Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Agri Fert & Realty reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bharat Agri Fert &amp; Realty reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 32.26% to Rs 5.04 crore

Net profit of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty reported to Rs 5.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.26% to Rs 5.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.85% to Rs 22.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.047.44 -32 22.2629.23 -24 OPM %0.40-15.73 --15.45-10.88 - PBDT6.19-1.44 LP 2.64-4.99 LP PBT4.98-2.31 LP -1.20-8.31 86 NP5.47-2.23 LP -3.20-8.25 61

