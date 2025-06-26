Kaiser Corporation announces collaboration with Korea EHT

Through its subsidiary - Xicon International
Kaiser Corporation announced that its subsidiary, Xicon International, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Korea EHT.
Korea EHT is one of the leading manufacturers of Electric Heat tracing cables. It was established in 1989 and has been in business for the last 36 years. It has presence in various countries like the middle East, Africa, Europe, USA and is now looking to enter the Indian market.
As per the MoU, Xicon International and Korea EHT would together explore all the possible opportunities for Engineering Procurement and Construction business in India as well as in the international market. They plan to co-operate in manufacturing wherever possible to reduce the cost and jointly increase the market share of both the companies.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app