Kaiser Corporation announces collaboration with Korea EHT

Image
Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Through its subsidiary - Xicon International

Kaiser Corporation announced that its subsidiary, Xicon International, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Korea EHT.

Korea EHT is one of the leading manufacturers of Electric Heat tracing cables. It was established in 1989 and has been in business for the last 36 years. It has presence in various countries like the middle East, Africa, Europe, USA and is now looking to enter the Indian market.

As per the MoU, Xicon International and Korea EHT would together explore all the possible opportunities for Engineering Procurement and Construction business in India as well as in the international market. They plan to co-operate in manufacturing wherever possible to reduce the cost and jointly increase the market share of both the companies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

