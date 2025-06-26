Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uncertainty in US trade and fiscal policy contributed to a general strengthening of EME currencies, says RBI

Uncertainty in US trade and fiscal policy contributed to a general strengthening of EME currencies, says RBI

Image
Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.4 per cent (m-o-m) vis-vis the US dollar and exhibited low volatility during May 2025, according to RBIs latest bulletin. Uncertainty surrounding the US trade and its fiscal policy contributed to a general strengthening of EME currencies vis-vis the US dollar. In real effective terms, the INR appreciated (m-o-m) by 0.3 per cent in May 2025 as Indias inflation (on a m-o-m basis) was 0.9 percentage points higher than the weighted average inflation of its major trading partners, more than offsetting the depreciation in the nominal effective exchange rate (NEER). Meanwhile, the US dollar witnessed a depreciating trend, hitting a three-year low on June 12 following tariff uncertainty and fiscal debt concerns. Since June 13, the US dollar, however, strengthened somewhat in response to rising geo-political risks. The US dollar appreciated somewhat in the first half of May, fueled by a USChina tariff suspension but shed gains subsequently on growth slowdown fears and fiscal concerns. Mirroring the dollar movement, the MSCI EME Currency Index has increased since May, with equity markets recording inflows; however, a reversal in trend has been witnessed since mid-June.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani Enterprises update on proposed NCD issuance of Rs 1,000 cr

Aggregate sales of listed companies moderate but overall industrial activity remains resilient

INR extends rebound as dollar stays weak

ACME Solar Holdings successfully bids for NHPC's BESS projects in Andhra Pradesh

Piyush Goyal reviews PLI scheme, emphasises on quality over quantity in skilling initiatives

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story