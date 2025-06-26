Lloyds Metals gets environmental clearance to expand iron ore mining capacity

Lloyds Metals and Energy said that it has received the environmental clearance (EC) to expand its iron ore mining capacity to 55 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).
This clearance, granted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Government of India, positions LMEL's mine to become the largest iron ore operation in the country.
With Gadchiroli emerging as a steel industry hub, LMEL's expanded mine will serve as a foundational enabler for these downstream industries.
Detailing its mining roadmap, Lloyds Metals stated that in the initial years, the company will mine 26 MTPA of Hematite (direct sales ore). The subsequent ramp-up to 55 MTPA capacity will include 45 MT BHQ (banded hematite quartzite). Gradually, as beneficiation plants become operational, LMEL will replace Hematite DSO (direct shipping ore) with beneficiated ore.
Regarding beneficiation, the company is establishing one of the worlds largest iron ore beneficiation facilities in Hedri. A pilot plant of 5 TPH (tonnes per hour) is already operational, achieving desired results with more than 66% Fe and a yield exceeding 35%.
Based on these outcomes, the company is proceeding with the detailed engineering of the beneficiation complex. The concentrate produced post-beneficiation will be world-class pellet and sinter-feed material.
The effective date of commencement of operations for enhanced capacity would be after receipt of consent to operate (CTO), from Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) which has been applied for and shall be received shortly.
Balasubramanian Prabhakaran, managing director, said: "This milestone is a testament to the unwavering support of the local communities and the government's confidence in Lloyds Metals' capabilities.
This clearance paves the way for us to create long-term value for all our stakeholders while contributing meaningfully to regional development."
Lloyds Metals and Energy (LMEL) is engaged in the iron ore mining at Surjagarh village, Gadchiroli district, Maharashtra, and manufacturing of sponge iron. The companys sponge iron plant is in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra with an installed capacity of 340,000 MTPA along with a 34MW captive power plant.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Lloyds Metals & Energy declined 27.10% to Rs 201.88 crore while net sales declined 23.49% to Rs 1182.66 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.
The scrip rose 0.25% to currently trade at Rs 1526.65 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app