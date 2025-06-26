Wall Street Mixed as Nasdaq Hits 4-Month High, Dow Falls Amid Weak Home Sales Data

U.S. stocks showed mixed performance with the Nasdaq rising, while housing and real estate stocks dragged the Dow lower; ceasefire news and Asia gains balanced market sentiment.Nasdaq rose 61.02 points (0.3%) to a new four-month closing high of 19,973.55, the S&P 500 edge down 0.02 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 6,092.16 and the Dow slipped 106.59 points (0.3%) to 42,982.43.
Wall Street opened higher on recent momentum but lost steam as traders eyed Middle East tensions. A ceasefire between Israel and Iran eased some concerns. Profit-taking followed after markets hit four-month highs.
Commerce Department showed a substantial pullback by new home sales in the U.S. in the month of May. It said new home sales plunged by 13.7% to an annual rate of 623,000 in Mayafter spiking by 9.6% to a revised rate of 722,000 in April.
Commercial real estate stocks significantly moved downwards, dragging the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index down by 2.4%. Housing stocks are considerably weak following the new home sales data, with the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index slumping by 1.9%. Oil service, airline and natural gas stocks were notably weak while strength among networking stocks contributed to the uptick by the Nasdaq.
Asia-Pacific stocks moved mostly higher. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index climbed by 0.4%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped by 1.2%. The major European markets moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.5%, the German DAX Index declined by 0.6% and the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.8%.
In the bond market, treasuries recovered from early weakness to end the session roughly flat. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note which moves opposite of its price, ended the day unchanged at 4.29%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app