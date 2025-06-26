Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wall Street Mixed as Nasdaq Hits 4-Month High, Dow Falls Amid Weak Home Sales Data

Wall Street Mixed as Nasdaq Hits 4-Month High, Dow Falls Amid Weak Home Sales Data

Image
Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

U.S. stocks showed mixed performance with the Nasdaq rising, while housing and real estate stocks dragged the Dow lower; ceasefire news and Asia gains balanced market sentiment.

Nasdaq rose 61.02 points (0.3%) to a new four-month closing high of 19,973.55, the S&P 500 edge down 0.02 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 6,092.16 and the Dow slipped 106.59 points (0.3%) to 42,982.43.

Wall Street opened higher on recent momentum but lost steam as traders eyed Middle East tensions. A ceasefire between Israel and Iran eased some concerns. Profit-taking followed after markets hit four-month highs.

Commerce Department showed a substantial pullback by new home sales in the U.S. in the month of May. It said new home sales plunged by 13.7% to an annual rate of 623,000 in Mayafter spiking by 9.6% to a revised rate of 722,000 in April.

Commercial real estate stocks significantly moved downwards, dragging the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index down by 2.4%. Housing stocks are considerably weak following the new home sales data, with the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index slumping by 1.9%. Oil service, airline and natural gas stocks were notably weak while strength among networking stocks contributed to the uptick by the Nasdaq.

Asia-Pacific stocks moved mostly higher. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index climbed by 0.4%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped by 1.2%. The major European markets moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.5%, the German DAX Index declined by 0.6% and the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.8%.

In the bond market, treasuries recovered from early weakness to end the session roughly flat. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note which moves opposite of its price, ended the day unchanged at 4.29%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kaiser Corporation announces collaboration with Korea EHT

India's Financial Conditions Index indicates more congenial financial conditions

Western Carriers surges on securing Rs 558-cr order from Jindal Stainless

Lloyds Metals gets environmental clearance to expand iron ore mining capacity

Uncertainty in US trade and fiscal policy contributed to a general strengthening of EME currencies, says RBI

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story