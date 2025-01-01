VA TECH WABAG bags contract worth Rs 145 crore from Chennai Petro

VA TECH WABAG said that it has secured order worth Rs 145 crore from Chennai Petroleum Corporation (CPCL) for installing desalination water pipelines at CPCL's Kattupalli plant.

Accordingly, the company would undertake design, engineering, supply, fabrication, installation and commissioning of desalination water pipelines between CPCL Manali Refinery & CPCL Desalination plant at Kattupalli.

The project is to be completed over a span of 12 months.

S Natrajan, head-sales & marketing, India Cluster, VA TECH WABAG, said: CPCL has been a Key Customer of Wabag and we are happy to be chosen to deliver this project. We thank CPCL for their continued trust and confidence reposed in WABAG.

VA TECH WABAG is a pure-play water technology company. It offers a complete range of technologies and services for total water solutions in both municipal and industrial sectors.

The company's consolidated net profit increased 17.25% to Rs 70.60 crore on 5.30% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 700.30 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.06% to currently trade at Rs 1642.20 on the BSE.

