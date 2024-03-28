Kalpataru Projects bags new orders worth Rs 2,071 crore

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) said that the company, along with its joint ventures (JVs) and international subsidiaries has secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 2,071 crore.

The company has bagged orders in the transmission & distribution (T&D) business in overseas markets and for design & construction of an underground metro rail project in India.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said: We are happy with the new order wins, reinforcing our optimistic outlook for the T&D and Urban Infra business. The T&D orders in Brazil and underground metro rail‐ tunnelling order in India have significantly enhanced growth visibility for Fasttel and Urban Infra business going forward.

KPILs order intake (including LOAs/LOIs) in the current financial year stands at record high of approximately Rs 30,000 crore including some large and strategic order wins in T&D, B&F, oil & gas and urban infra business. Our robust order book position and established execution capabilities gives us confidence to deliver good growth going forward.

Kalpataru Projects International (formerly known as Kalpataru Power Transmission) is a leading player in the domestic transmission and distribution (T&D) sector. The company undertakes turnkey contracts for setting up transmission lines and substations for extra-high-voltage power transmission. Over the years, it has diversified into civil contracts, railways, and oil and gas pipeline construction.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 19.49% to Rs 141 crore on 22.28% increase in net sales to Rs 4,896 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip added 0.94% to currently trade at Rs 1,074.45 on the BSE.

