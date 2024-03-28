V I P Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Aegis Logistics Ltd, Century Textiles & Industries Ltd, Dilip Buildcon Ltd and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 March 2024.

V I P Industries Ltd surged 12.87% to Rs 525.5 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54550 shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd spiked 11.85% to Rs 442.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40847 shares in the past one month.

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd soared 9.70% to Rs 1649. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 76930 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10689 shares in the past one month.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd exploded 9.18% to Rs 464.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 81887 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38681 shares in the past one month.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd advanced 7.46% to Rs 400.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 88303 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75175 shares in the past one month.

