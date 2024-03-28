Home / Markets / Capital Market News / V I P Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

V I P Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Aegis Logistics Ltd, Century Textiles & Industries Ltd, Dilip Buildcon Ltd and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 March 2024.

Aegis Logistics Ltd, Century Textiles & Industries Ltd, Dilip Buildcon Ltd and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 March 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

V I P Industries Ltd surged 12.87% to Rs 525.5 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54550 shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd spiked 11.85% to Rs 442.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40847 shares in the past one month.

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd soared 9.70% to Rs 1649. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 76930 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10689 shares in the past one month.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd exploded 9.18% to Rs 464.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 81887 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38681 shares in the past one month.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd advanced 7.46% to Rs 400.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 88303 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75175 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Graphite India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Mishra Dhatu Nigam consolidated net profit declines 66.87% in the December 2023 quarter

Coal India, InterGlobe Aviation, Torrent Power, RVNL in action

Mishra Dhatu Nigam, BEML and Bharat Electronics ink MoU

Market reverses trend; PSU banks under pressure

Barometers trade higher; Pharma shares advance; Biocon rallies over 3%

Dollar Index Sees Tepid Moves Ahead Of US PCE Figures

INR sees modest losses, NIFTY hits two week high

JSW Energy rises as board to mull fund raising proposal

Limit for Ways and Means Advances for first half of FY25 will be Rs 150000 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story