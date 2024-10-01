Kalpataru Projects Intl gains after bagging orders worth Rs 1,241 crore

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) advanced 2.37% to Rs 1,400 after the company announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,241 crore from India and overseas market.

The transmission & distribution (T&D) business received orders in India and overseas market. It also received an order related to residential and commercial building projects in India.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO of KPIL, said, We are happy with the robust ordering momentum. These new orders has further strengthen our order book with YTD order inflows reaching over RS 11,000 Crore. More importantly, nearly 80-85% of the new order inflows including L1 are from our transmission & distribution (T&D) and buildings and factories (B&F) business, which gives us good confidence to deliver sustainable growth and profitably on back of our robust capabilities, strong track record and leading market position in these businesses.

