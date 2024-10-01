RateGain's success story becomes a case study at NYU SPS

RateGain Travel Technologies is now the focus of a compelling new case study developed by the NYU School of Professional Studies Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality (NYU SPS). Authored by Dr. Vanja Bogicevic, PhD, Director of the HI Hub Experiential Learning Lab at the Tisch Center, this case study is a great learning opportunity for students in hospitality, technology and marketing. The study offers a look into RateGains growth as a global technology player that has changed the way commercial teams in travel and hospitality acquire guests, retain them and drive wallet share expansion. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It underscores key factors that have contributed to RateGains success, including:

Innovative application of AI and machine learning to help the industry accelerate revenue growth while optimizing efficiency Focus on building and scaling technology solutions that address future challenges of the industry Proactively helping customers with free-to-use insights and helping them stay ahead of the market

This case study by NYU SPS aims to stimulate classroom discussions and foster critical thinking among students about the effective management and adoption of technology in dynamic industries like travel and hospitality.

